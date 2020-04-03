Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 April 03, 2020

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
March 29 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea

30 -- N. Korea says it tested 'super-large' multiple rocket launchers

-- N. Korea slams Pompeo over remarks on increased pressure
April 2 -- U.S. calls on N. Korea, others to free religious prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic
(END)

