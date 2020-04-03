KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Doosan Bobcat 20,350 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,870 UP 160
TaekwangInd 630,000 UP 10,000
LG Corp. 56,000 UP 1,400
SsangyongCement 4,400 DN 5
Celltrion 196,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 250,500 0
KAL 18,650 DN 350
AmoreG 51,200 DN 1,700
HyundaiMtr 86,300 DN 300
NEXENTIRE 4,845 UP 95
CHONGKUNDANG 81,800 DN 100
KISWire 14,800 UP 700
KCC 130,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 297,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 30,350 DN 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,200 0
Shinsegae 208,500 0
BoryungPharm 11,500 DN 100
L&L 9,110 DN 10
NamyangDairy 313,500 DN 2,000
SsangyongMtr 1,475 UP 35
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 DN 500
SBC 7,930 UP 80
ORION Holdings 12,400 UP 450
SKNetworks 4,580 0
Daesang 18,700 UP 250
DaelimInd 77,800 DN 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9030 UP280
KiaMtr 25,400 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,100 DN 300
Binggrae 52,400 DN 4,600
S-Oil 62,800 DN 3,200
SGBC 25,750 0
Hyosung 62,900 UP 600
LOTTE 23,950 DN 50
AK Holdings 17,850 DN 250
TONGYANG 1,370 UP 220
GCH Corp 21,300 DN 800
LotteChilsung 88,600 UP 1,000
