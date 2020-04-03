KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,970 UP 70
POSCO 157,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 62,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 144,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,300 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,070 DN 15
DB INSURANCE 34,850 UP 150
SLCORP 13,100 UP 200
Yuhan 224,500 0
SamsungElec 47,000 UP 200
NHIS 8,430 DN 210
SK Discovery 22,400 DN 500
LS 30,950 DN 250
GC Corp 140,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 19,600 DN 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 22,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 231,500 DN 1,500
KPIC 91,400 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 4,920 DN 170
SKC 36,900 DN 500
IlyangPharm 34,750 UP 550
GS Retail 29,800 DN 100
Ottogi 507,000 UP 13,000
DaeduckElec 7,590 UP 170
LotteFood 314,000 UP 11,000
MERITZ SECU 2,590 DN 135
HtlShilla 67,000 DN 800
Hanmi Science 25,850 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 95,400 DN 1,400
Hanssem 52,200 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 4,050 0
SYC 31,900 DN 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,150 UP 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 170,000 DN 3,000
Kogas 22,100 UP 350
KSOE 76,600 DN 2,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 12,800 DN 400
OCI 34,650 DN 50
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 34,250 DN 450
KorZinc 371,000 UP 5,500
