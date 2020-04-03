KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DOOSAN 35,450 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 42,800 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 26,550 DN 200
HITEJINRO 28,050 UP 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 127,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 26,900 DN 550
Hanwha 15,800 UP 50
SK hynix 79,600 DN 400
JWPHARMA 29,200 DN 100
LGInt 9,100 DN 40
CJ 63,400 UP 300
DB HiTek 20,900 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 83,600 UP 1,700
DongkukStlMill 3,535 DN 55
Youngpoong 472,500 UP 9,000
DSINFRA 4,005 UP 360
HYUNDAI WIA 26,400 DN 200
LG Innotek 110,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 28,500 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 22,300 UP 450
Mobis 165,000 DN 2,000
UNID 34,500 UP 400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 DN 10,000
KumhoPetrochem 63,800 UP 800
HDC HOLDINGS 8,280 UP 250
Hanchem 74,100 DN 900
S-1 78,600 UP 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 19,500 DN 450
DWS 21,000 UP 600
Hanon Systems 8,250 DN 140
SK 164,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 4,780 DN 320
GKL 12,600 UP 50
KEPCO 19,000 DN 100
Handsome 20,350 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,400 UP 100
BukwangPharm 23,700 UP 950
COWAY 56,200 DN 1,400
SamsungSecu 27,300 DN 450
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,100 DN 700
