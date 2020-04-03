KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,000 DN 100
IBK 7,230 0
KorElecTerm 26,650 UP 200
SKTelecom 183,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 28,400 UP 300
HyundaiElev 54,700 DN 300
NamhaeChem 6,950 UP 30
DHICO 3,720 UP 145
CheilWorldwide 16,100 UP 50
Kangwonland 18,650 DN 50
DSME 13,850 DN 150
KEPCO KPS 30,050 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 84,800 DN 800
NAVER 172,000 DN 1,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL178000 DN4000
Kakao 157,500 UP 500
KT&G 74,900 UP 3,600
LG Uplus 11,250 DN 100
KT 19,900 DN 50
LG Display 10,650 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 40,850 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 11,550 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 230,500 UP 2,500
PanOcean 2,960 UP 130
BGF 3,865 UP 80
DONGSUH 15,700 UP 100
SamsungEng 10,400 UP 50
DWEC 2,885 DN 20
Donga ST 80,900 0
NCsoft 647,000 DN 9,000
SAMSUNG CARD 28,400 DN 100
DongwonF&B 170,000 DN 4,000
LGH&H 1,164,000 UP 29,000
LGCHEM 290,500 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 15,100 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,450 UP 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 11,800 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 49,850 UP 550
Huchems 14,800 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 86,000 UP 2,300
