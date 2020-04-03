AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,000 DN 100

IBK 7,230 0

KorElecTerm 26,650 UP 200

SKTelecom 183,000 UP 1,000

S&T MOTIV 28,400 UP 300

HyundaiElev 54,700 DN 300

NamhaeChem 6,950 UP 30

DHICO 3,720 UP 145

CheilWorldwide 16,100 UP 50

Kangwonland 18,650 DN 50

DSME 13,850 DN 150

KEPCO KPS 30,050 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 84,800 DN 800

NAVER 172,000 DN 1,500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL178000 DN4000

Kakao 157,500 UP 500

KT&G 74,900 UP 3,600

LG Uplus 11,250 DN 100

KT 19,900 DN 50

LG Display 10,650 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 40,850 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 11,550 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 230,500 UP 2,500

PanOcean 2,960 UP 130

BGF 3,865 UP 80

DONGSUH 15,700 UP 100

SamsungEng 10,400 UP 50

DWEC 2,885 DN 20

Donga ST 80,900 0

NCsoft 647,000 DN 9,000

SAMSUNG CARD 28,400 DN 100

DongwonF&B 170,000 DN 4,000

LGH&H 1,164,000 UP 29,000

LGCHEM 290,500 DN 500

KEPCO E&C 15,100 UP 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 28,450 UP 750

HYUNDAI ROTEM 11,800 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 49,850 UP 550

Huchems 14,800 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 86,000 UP 2,300

(MORE)