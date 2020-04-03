KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,000 UP 800
KIH 44,700 DN 1,300
LOTTE Himart 16,850 DN 50
GS 37,400 DN 1,050
CJ CGV 18,200 UP 400
HYUNDAILIVART 7,550 UP 120
LIG Nex1 19,300 DN 150
Fila Holdings 28,150 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 89,500 UP 1,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 22,400 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,340 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 161,000 DN 500
LF 11,500 UP 400
FOOSUNG 6,110 DN 10
JW HOLDINGS 4,670 UP 5
SK Innovation 89,700 DN 700
POONGSAN 18,250 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 31,150 DN 550
Hansae 9,090 UP 90
LG HAUSYS 34,700 DN 750
Youngone Corp 22,450 UP 450
KOLON IND 28,300 DN 800
HanmiPharm 249,000 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 4,360 DN 115
emart 106,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY196 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,500 UP 1,050
CUCKOO 77,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 81,100 UP 2,000
MANDO 21,550 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 467,500 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 51,100 DN 500
Netmarble 94,700 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S212000 UP4500
ORION 118,500 UP 4,000
BGF Retail 130,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 81,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 17,400 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 13,700 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 7,300 DN 90
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
3
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
4
(3rd LD) Daegu reports another cluster infection at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korea's JCS
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
3
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea to expand stricter quarantine to all arrivals from overseas
-
5
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
1
8 foreigners denied entry for rejecting mandatory self-isolation
-
2
(4th LD) Virus infections near 10,000 as cluster, imported cases keep rising
-
3
Air Force officers caught drinking on emergency standby
-
4
Tottenham's Son Heung-min to begin military training to fulfill exemption requirement
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 86 new virus cases, total tops 10,000