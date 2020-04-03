Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 April 03, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,000 UP 800
KIH 44,700 DN 1,300
LOTTE Himart 16,850 DN 50
GS 37,400 DN 1,050
CJ CGV 18,200 UP 400
HYUNDAILIVART 7,550 UP 120
LIG Nex1 19,300 DN 150
Fila Holdings 28,150 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 89,500 UP 1,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 22,400 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,340 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 161,000 DN 500
LF 11,500 UP 400
FOOSUNG 6,110 DN 10
JW HOLDINGS 4,670 UP 5
SK Innovation 89,700 DN 700
POONGSAN 18,250 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 31,150 DN 550
Hansae 9,090 UP 90
LG HAUSYS 34,700 DN 750
Youngone Corp 22,450 UP 450
KOLON IND 28,300 DN 800
HanmiPharm 249,000 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 4,360 DN 115
emart 106,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY196 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,500 UP 1,050
CUCKOO 77,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 81,100 UP 2,000
MANDO 21,550 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 467,500 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 51,100 DN 500
Netmarble 94,700 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S212000 UP4500
ORION 118,500 UP 4,000
BGF Retail 130,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 81,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 17,400 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 13,700 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 7,300 DN 90
(END)

