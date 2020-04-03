Soldier detained for alleged involvement in online sex exploitation case
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier was detained Friday for his alleged involvement in an online sexual blackmail case that has ignited public fury over the exploitation of women and girls through online group chat rooms, police said.
Military police arrested the private first class, whose identity is being withheld, without a warrant while questioning him over suspicions he distributed content of women performing gruesome sex acts under coercion in collaboration with the case's prime suspect, Cho Ju-bin.
Cho, arrested last month, is accused of luring and threatening victims into producing sexual content and distributing such photos and videos via Telegram chat rooms.
Police said at least 103 people, including 26 teen girls, are believed to have been exploited in the case. Authorities have so far listed the nicknames of about 15,000 paid members of the so-called Baksabang chat rooms on the messenger service and are now tracking down their personal identities.
The arrested soldier is also suspected of advertising the chat rooms to gather more members.
Police raided a military base in Gyeonggi Province, outside of Seoul, earlier in the day to secure evidence. Investigators said they will look into the extent to which the soldier was involved in operating the chat rooms.
"We will thoroughly investigate the case in collaboration with the civilian police," a military official said.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
3
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
S. Korea hails 50 pct cure rate in fight against coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean-made test kits get preliminary FDA approval
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korean coronavirus test kit firms earn U.S. FDA pre-approval
-
3
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea to expand stricter quarantine to all arrivals from overseas
-
5
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
1
8 foreigners denied entry for rejecting mandatory self-isolation
-
2
Air Force officers caught drinking on emergency standby
-
3
(4th LD) Virus infections near 10,000 as cluster, imported cases keep rising
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 86 new virus cases, total tops 10,000
-
5
S. Korea reports 86 new virus cases, total tops 10,000