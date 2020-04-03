N.K. propaganda outlet calls recent launches 'self-defensive'
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet lashed out at South Korea on Friday for what it called an attempt to mislead the public over its recent "self-defensive" firing drills.
North Korea fired two projectiles, which Seoul said were short-range ballistic missiles, toward the East Sea on Sunday, marking the fourth major weapons test this year. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launches were "very inappropriate" and called for an immediate halt.
In an interview with Uriminzokkiri TV, an editor of the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, sharply criticized the South Korean military.
"The more the South Korean military misleads the public over our self-defensive exercises, the more its identity as the main culprit who aggravated the situation on the Korean Peninsula will be highlighted," he said.
Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, issued a statement calling President Moon Jae-in's office "gangster-like" and "foolish" for complaining about Pyongyang's projectile launches.
She said the firings were an "action for self-defense" that was "not aimed to threaten anybody."
