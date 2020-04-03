Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. propaganda outlet calls recent launches 'self-defensive'

All Headlines 22:21 April 03, 2020

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet lashed out at South Korea on Friday for what it called an attempt to mislead the public over its recent "self-defensive" firing drills.

North Korea fired two projectiles, which Seoul said were short-range ballistic missiles, toward the East Sea on Sunday, marking the fourth major weapons test this year. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launches were "very inappropriate" and called for an immediate halt.

In an interview with Uriminzokkiri TV, an editor of the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, sharply criticized the South Korean military.

"The more the South Korean military misleads the public over our self-defensive exercises, the more its identity as the main culprit who aggravated the situation on the Korean Peninsula will be highlighted," he said.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, issued a statement calling President Moon Jae-in's office "gangster-like" and "foolish" for complaining about Pyongyang's projectile launches.

She said the firings were an "action for self-defense" that was "not aimed to threaten anybody."

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 30, 2020, shows the North testing "super-large" multiple rocket launchers the previous day. The report came one day after South Korea's military said the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!