SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- No. of coronavirus infection cases tops 10,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 10,000 infections in 74 days, coronavirus still spreading (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party calls for efforts to overcome crisis, main opposition stresses need to punish gov't (Donga llbo)
-- Four-person households with less than 237,000 won in health insurance payments to get 1 mln won in relief funds (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party attacks election commission for telling it to abide by rules it legislated (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Election pledges forgotten amid coronavirus outbreak (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Emergency relief fund to be paid to local households based on March health insurance payments (Hankyoreh)
-- Hyundai Motor leader keeps production at maximum, seeking to turn crisis into chance (Hankook Ilbo)
-- One million won in relief funds to households with less than 237,000 won in health insurance payments (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Four-person households with less than 237,000 won in health insurance payments to get 1 million won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Specter of liquidity crisis haunts local firms, banks (Korea Times)
(END)

