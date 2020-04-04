Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 April 04, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 11/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 13/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 14/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 15/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 15/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 13/10 Rain 20
Jeonju 15/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/06 Sunny 0
Busan 20/09 Sunny 0
(END)
