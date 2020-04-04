Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 April 04, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 11/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 13/10 Rain 20

Jeonju 15/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/06 Sunny 0

Busan 20/09 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!