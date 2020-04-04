USFK reports another virus case, total at 18
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) reported another coronavirus case from its air base in the city of Pyeongtaek on Saturday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 18.
It marked the second straight day that a COVID-19 case was confirmed at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, near Camp Humphreys, where the USFK's headquarters is located, USFK said in a Facebook post.
Other details were not immediately available.
"Contact tracing and thorough cleaning are occurring now," it noted.
After reporting the first patient on Friday, USFK shut down part of the Osan base, as the military brought its Health Protection Condition Levels (HPCON) a notch higher to "Charlie Plus" or "C+" for the base.
Across the peninsula, the military remains at a level of "high" risk, and USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams declared a public health emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance.
