Major hospital in Seoul reports 2nd confirmed coronavirus case
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- A major hospital in Seoul reported its second confirmed case of coronavirus Saturday, days after it confirmed the first case, involving a nine-year-old girl.
Asan Medical Center said a 40-year-old woman, with a newborn child, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her baby, about a month old, had shared the same ward with the first patient and the mother visited the room twice to see her baby, officials said.
Health officials brought her back to the hospital from her home on the outskirts of Seoul, as her child had already been discharged. Her baby and her husband have tested negative for the virus, officials said.
The second infection at Asan Medical Center, one of the biggest general hospitals in the country, comes on the heels of its first case reported early this week.
The nine-year-old girl, who was being treated for non-respiratory symptoms, is believed to have contracted the virus at a hospital in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, where she visited before she came to the Asan hospital.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
3
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
4
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to expand stricter quarantine to all arrivals from overseas
-
3
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
4
Gov't mulling financial support for 10 mln households in wake of coronavirus
-
5
Lawmakers push to impose stronger punishment on digital sex criminals
-
1
Over 8,000 audience members to be monitored after musical actors test positive for coronavirus
-
2
S. Korea voices deep concern over Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 94 more coronavirus infection cases, total now at 10,156
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 94 more coronavirus infection cases, total now at 10,156