Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 April 05, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/01 Sunny 0
Incheon 13/02 Sunny 0
Suwon 13/00 Sunny 0
Cheongju 15/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 16/00 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/-3 Sunny 0
Gangneung 14/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/00 Sunny 0
Gwangju 15/01 Sunny 0
Jeju 12/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 16/02 Sunny 0
Busan 15/04 Sunny 0
(END)
