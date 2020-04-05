Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 April 05, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/01 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/-3 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/00 Sunny 0

Gwangju 15/01 Sunny 0

Jeju 12/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 16/02 Sunny 0

Busan 15/04 Sunny 0

(END)

