S. Korea reports 81 new virus cases, total at 10,237
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, slightly down from 94 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,237.
The 81 new cases of COVID-19, detected Saturday, marked the 24th consecutive day that new infections hovered around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The country's death toll rose by six to 183, with more than half of fatalities being patients aged 80 or older, the KCDC said.
A total of 36 additional cases were reported in Seoul and the surrounding areas that include Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon, bringing the total to 1,203 in the region, it said.
The number of daily new cases in the metropolitan area has continued to increase mainly due to mass cluster infection cases at major general hospitals and churches and imported cases.
Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported seven and four new cases, respectively, the KCDC said. The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,768 and 1,314, respectively.
The country also detected 24 cases coming from overseas at quarantine checkpoints, raising the country's total number of imported cases to 741.
Despite a slowing but still continuing spread of cluster cases, the country on Saturday decided to extend its social distancing campaign for another two weeks until April 19.
The government-initiated campaign was first introduced on March 22. It prohibits mass gatherings while also advising people to voluntarily keep their distance from others.
Citizens are strongly urged to stay home, except for essential needs or jobs. The government has also strongly recommended that people suspend religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and visits to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.
To stop coronavirus cases coming from abroad, the government has required all arrivals to self-quarantine for two weeks since Wednesday.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
