Today in Korean history
April 6
1887 -- The Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) sets up a government agency in charge of telegraph services.
1984 -- The Seoul Olympic Organizing Committee selects a tiger, named Hodori, as the official mascot of the 1988 Olympic Games.
2015 -- South Korea criticizes Japan for intensifying its claim to Dokdo, a set of rocky islets in the East Sea, in new school textbooks. The foreign ministry in Seoul called on Tokyo to make better efforts to improve bilateral ties. In 2015, 13 of 18 textbooks for Japanese middle schools contained Japan's claim that South Korea is illegally occupying Dokdo, up from four in 2011.
2018 -- Former President Park Geun-hye is sentenced to 24 years in prison and a 18 billion-won fine in a massive corruption scandal that toppled her from power early last year. The Seoul Central District Court meted out the guilty verdict for the former leader, about a year after her arrest in late March 2017.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
3
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
4
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to expand stricter quarantine to all arrivals from overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Concerns over new infections grip capital area
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pompeo over remarks on increased pressure
-
1
Over 8,000 audience members to be monitored after musical actors test positive for coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 94 more coronavirus infection cases, total now at 10,156
-
4
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula after N.K. missile launches
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 94 more coronavirus infection cases, total now at 10,156