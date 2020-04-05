Exports of farm goods inch up in Q1
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of agricultural products moved up 6 percent in the first three months of the year from a year earlier, with shipments to China remaining steady despite disruptions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, the agriculture ministry said Sunday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy saw its exports of agricultural goods reach US$1.74 billion in the January-March period, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The figure excludes fishery products.
Exports of farm goods dipped 10.8 percent in January but turned higher in February.
Shipments of fresh farm goods rose 2.7 percent on-year to $329 million in the first quarter of the year, while those of processed farm goods rose 6.6 percent to $1.42 billion over the cited period.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
3
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
4
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(URGENT) PM says all entrants from overseas must be in two-week quarantine from April 1
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to expand stricter quarantine to all arrivals from overseas
-
4
U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula as N.K. fires missiles
-
5
(LEAD) Concerns over new infections grip capital area
-
1
Over 8,000 audience members to be monitored after musical actors test positive for coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 94 more coronavirus infection cases, total now at 10,156
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 94 more coronavirus infection cases, total now at 10,156
-
5
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula after N.K. missile launches