Majority of call center employees feel vulnerable to coronavirus: survey
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- A majority of employees at call centers in South Korea still feel their workplaces aren't properly protected from coronavirus infection, a survey showed Sunday, despite government guidelines announced last month in the wake of a cluster infection at a Seoul call center.
In a survey by Workplace Gapjil 119 conducted on 622 call center employees from March 31-April 3, 59.2 percent, or 386, said they felt vulnerable to COVID-19.
On March 12, with infections linked to a call center in Guro District soaring, the government unveiled 14-point safety guidelines for call centers, including installing partitions between workers and rearranging desks to create more distance between employees.
In the same survey, 40.8 percent, or 254 people, said they feel safe at their call centers, up from 14.4 percent from the survey that covered March 11-12, just before the guidelines were unveiled.
Sunday's survey also showed that 51.1 percent said their call centers are implementing more than 10 of the 14 safety measures from the government guidelines.
But among those who work at call centers for government agencies, only 41.7 percent said their workplaces were adhering to more than 10 of those safety points.
Just about half of the polled, 50.5 percent, said they felt those pointers were effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
3
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
4
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to expand stricter quarantine to all arrivals from overseas
-
3
(LEAD) Concerns over new infections grip capital area
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pompeo over remarks on increased pressure
-
1
Over 8,000 audience members to be monitored after musical actors test positive for coronavirus
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 94 more coronavirus infection cases, total now at 10,156
-
4
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula after N.K. missile launches
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 94 more coronavirus infection cases, total now at 10,156