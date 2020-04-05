American citizen at USFK's Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 19
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- An American citizen working for U.S. Forces Korea's Camp Humphreys tested positive for the new coronavirus Friday, the 19th confirmed case for the USFK community.
USFK said an American construction worker working for the military camp was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the day.
According to USFK, the U.S. citizen last visited Camp Humphreys, the USFK headquarters in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and has since been under self-quarantine at his home for having been in contact with another coronavirus patient.
The additional case brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 19, the military said.
It marks the fifth consecutive day a new COVID-19 case was confirmed among the USFK community.
Across the peninsula, the military remains at a level of "high" risk, and USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams declared a public health emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance.
