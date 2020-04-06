Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Economic base at risk of collapse, jobs are breakwater' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Life of 6-year-old child with rare disease threatened by medicine shortage (Kookmin Daily)
-- 10 million swing voters will determine victory or defeat in 9 days (Donga llbo)
-- Those who lie to quarantine authorities will face prison term of up to 1 year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Those who breach quarantine order, lie to officials are to face prison term of up to 1 year (Segye Times)
-- New U.S. 'killer drone' to be deployed to U.S. Forces Korea this year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Real heroes are career deputies, Korea has KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party seek to abolish statute of limitation for sex crimes against minors (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't toughens punishment for those who breach self-quarantine rules, offenders are to face prison terms of up to 1 year or fine of up to 10 million won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 100 constituencies, including 73 in Seoul and surrounding areas, are hotly contested, over 27 pct of voters are 60 or older (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- After coronavirus, personal lives, corporate management, government role will change (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Election 2020 campaign takes off (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SsangYong Motor back on the brink after Mahindra scraps funding plan (Korea Herald)
-- More people caught violating 2-week self-quarantine (Korea Times)
