(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 7)

For instance, the UFP has pledged to build a third subway line in Incheon, which would cost up to 1.7 trillion won. However, the project has already been declared economically unfeasible ― the cost-to-benefits ratio was only 0.29 in the Incheon Metropolitan Government's own feasibility study. The cost-to-benefits ratio for a road or railway project in Seoul and the greater capital area should be above 1 to be eligible for state financing. In addition, both the DPK and the UFP have promised to build a highway between Jeonju and Daegu, which could cost up to 4.8 trillion won. However, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) concluded in its 2018 cost-to-benefits analysis that the ratio for a crucial section of the envisioned highway, linking Muju to Daegu, was only 0.23.