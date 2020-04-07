(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 7)

After the coronavirus crisis turned into the only issue being discussed, voters are increasingly puzzled over whom to vote for. Voters are not even aware of candidates' platforms because of a critical lack of rallies over fear of infection and the sudden establishment of satellite parties of the two major parties to win more proportional representation seats in the National Assembly. In such circumstances, both the ruling and opposition parties are determined to spend taxpayers' money indiscriminately. How is that different from the campaigns of our authoritarian governments in the past?