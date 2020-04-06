Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 April 06, 2020

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/03 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/03 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/02 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/00 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/01 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 14/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/03 Sunny 0

Busan 16/06 Sunny 10

(END)

