Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 April 06, 2020
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/03 Sunny 0
Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/03 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/02 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/00 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/01 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 14/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/03 Sunny 0
Busan 16/06 Sunny 10
(END)
