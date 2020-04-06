BOK launches pilot program for digital currency
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Monday that it has launched a pilot program for a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC) to check its capabilities in issuing such a currency.
The test program was launched last month and will be concluded before the end of next year.
The test is strictly aimed at identifying necessary technologies and legal provisions required to create and circulate a new cryptocurrency.
"The need to issue a CBDC in the near future still remains slim when considering the demand for cash that still exists, the competitive payment service market and high level financial inclusion, but there is a need to be able to quickly take steps in case market conditions at home and abroad change rapidly," the BOK said in a press release.
"The technological innovation in the payment service sector is currently taking place rapidly ... the BOK seeks to set up a pilot CBDC system in order to take preemptive steps against changes in the environment," it added.
Under the 22-month program, the South Korean central bank will first review necessary technologies and legal requirements.
It will set up and test a pilot system for the entire 2021.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
3
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
4
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pompeo over remarks on increased pressure
-
4
(LEAD) Pompeo: U.S. looks forward to meeting N.K. leadership for nuclear talks
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
1
New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February
-
2
Church to face legal action for holding service against order
-
3
1st, 2nd graders to begin new school year with TV lessons, rather than online classes
-
4
(5th LD) New infections again on decline; nearly half of new cases coming from overseas
-
5
Rising virus cases in capital area put authorities on edge