Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong, chief of the military support directorate at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was designated Monday as the new Navy chief after being promoted to the four-star rank, the defense ministry said.
Boo was tapped to replace Sim Seung-seob, who took office in July 2018, and President Moon Jae-in will officially appoint him following Cabinet deliberations on Tuesday, according to the ministry.
He was commissioned as an ensign in 1986 and has served in key naval roles, including commanding the 2nd Fleet and as head of the Naval Academy.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
3
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
4
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea wary of cluster, imported infections amid sign of declining new cases
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pompeo over remarks on increased pressure
-
4
(LEAD) Pompeo: U.S. looks forward to meeting N.K. leadership for nuclear talks
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
1
New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February
-
2
Church to face legal action for holding service against order
-
3
1st, 2nd graders to begin new school year with TV lessons, rather than online classes
-
4
(5th LD) New infections again on decline; nearly half of new cases coming from overseas
-
5
Rising virus cases in capital area put authorities on edge