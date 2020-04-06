Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Alabama plant worker dies of new coronavirus

All Headlines 13:30 April 06, 2020

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday an employee at its U.S. plant died of the new coronavirus.

Hyundai suspended its plant in Alabama on March 18 (local time) after one of its employees there was infected with COVID-19.

The company didn't provide whether the sick employee is the worker diagnosed last month or not.

The Alabama plant is scheduled to resume operations next Monday though there may be a change, a company spokesman said.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

This photo taken on March 18, 2020, shows completed vehicles lined up at Hyundai Motor's port in Ulsan, 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

