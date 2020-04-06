Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- More than 50 people who recovered after contracting COVID-19 have tested positive again, but the results might have been due to the reactivation of the novel coronavirus, health authorities here said Monday.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said 51 people from Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, the epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak here, had tested positive for the virus after they were released from quarantine.
KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong said the virus was highly likely to have been reactivated, instead of the people being reinfected, as they tested positive again in a relatively short time after being released from quarantine.
The health authorities said a team of investigators has been sent to Daegu to conduct an epidemiological investigation into the cases.
The country recorded fewer than 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,284. It marked the lowest daily increase since late February.
