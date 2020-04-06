Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Donga Socio Holdings 86,000 UP 2,400
HyundaiEng&Const 28,000 UP 1,100
SK hynix 83,100 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 485,500 UP 13,000
SamsungF&MIns 174,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,650 UP 500
Kogas 23,350 UP 1,250
KiaMtr 26,800 UP 1,400
AmoreG 52,800 UP 1,600
HyundaiMtr 88,800 UP 2,500
NEXENTIRE 5,030 UP 185
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 UP 4,200
BukwangPharm 26,050 UP 2,350
ILJIN MATERIALS 32,250 UP 850
HankookShellOil 251,500 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 4,460 UP 60
KCC 133,500 UP 3,000
TaekwangInd 652,000 UP 22,000
HYUNDAILIVART 8,170 UP 620
Hanwha 17,050 UP 1,250
SsangyongMtr 1,425 DN 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,000 UP 1,450
CJ CheilJedang 245,500 UP 15,000
DB HiTek 22,150 UP 1,250
CJ 68,900 UP 5,500
JWPHARMA 31,000 UP 1,800
DongkukStlMill 3,720 UP 185
SBC 8,130 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 22,400 DN 200
TONGYANG 1,340 DN 30
Daesang 19,200 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,705 UP 125
ORION Holdings 13,100 UP 700
DOOSAN 36,050 UP 600
HITEJINRO 29,500 UP 1,450
S&T MOTIV 31,600 UP 3,200
SKTelecom 190,500 UP 7,500
Yuhan 224,500 0
SLCORP 13,300 UP 200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9200 UP170
