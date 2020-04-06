KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaelimInd 78,000 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 UP 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 45,550 UP 2,750
ShinhanGroup 27,350 UP 800
GC Corp 154,000 UP 13,500
LotteFood 352,500 UP 38,500
LGInt 11,800 UP 2,700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 99,800 UP 10,300
BoryungPharm 13,350 UP 1,850
L&L 9,430 UP 320
Nongshim 303,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,800 UP 600
LG Corp. 61,100 UP 5,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 31,200 UP 850
NamyangDairy 318,000 UP 4,500
Shinsegae 221,000 UP 12,500
SGBC 27,000 UP 1,250
LOTTE 24,550 UP 600
AK Holdings 18,400 UP 550
KAL 18,700 UP 50
Hyosung 64,300 UP 1,400
KISWire 15,250 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 UP 140
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,120 UP 200
SKC 38,900 UP 2,000
LS 32,100 UP 1,150
KPIC 92,300 UP 900
GS Retail 30,900 UP 1,100
LotteChilsung 91,200 UP 2,600
GS E&C 20,400 UP 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,320 UP 350
Binggrae 54,200 UP 1,800
POSCO 161,000 UP 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 63,900 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 154,500 UP 10,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,850 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,145 UP 75
GCH Corp 22,150 UP 850
DB INSURANCE 35,200 UP 350
SamsungElec 48,700 UP 1,700
