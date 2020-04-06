KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NHIS 8,750 UP 320
SK Discovery 22,700 UP 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 23,200 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 240,000 UP 8,500
SamsungElecMech 102,000 UP 6,600
Hanmi Science 26,650 UP 800
Hanssem 54,400 UP 2,200
HtlShilla 70,300 UP 3,300
Ottogi 545,000 UP 38,000
KSOE 80,700 UP 4,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,100 UP 300
OCI 36,200 UP 1,550
LS ELECTRIC 36,500 UP 2,250
KorZinc 374,500 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 4,235 UP 185
SYC 33,700 UP 1,800
IlyangPharm 36,500 UP 1,750
DaeduckElec 8,010 UP 420
MERITZ SECU 2,675 UP 85
LG Innotek 122,000 UP 12,000
UNID 35,000 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 66,200 UP 2,400
HYUNDAI WIA 28,650 UP 2,250
IS DONGSEO 23,450 UP 1,150
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 169,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 20,150 UP 650
HyundaiMipoDock 29,800 UP 1,300
HDC HOLDINGS 8,280 0
S-1 83,800 UP 5,200
S-Oil 67,900 UP 5,100
Hanchem 77,600 UP 3,500
DWS 21,350 UP 350
IBK 7,440 UP 210
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,800 UP 2,700
NamhaeChem 7,170 UP 220
HyundaiElev 55,800 UP 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 UP 1,800
SamsungSecu 28,700 UP 1,400
Hanon Systems 8,760 UP 510
