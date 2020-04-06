KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 168,000 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 4,775 DN 5
GKL 13,100 UP 500
KEPCO 19,150 UP 150
KorElecTerm 28,200 UP 1,550
Handsome 20,900 UP 550
COWAY 61,700 UP 5,500
SamsungEng 10,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 87,600 UP 2,800
PanOcean 3,195 UP 235
SAMSUNG CARD 29,050 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 17,100 UP 1,000
KT 21,400 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 31,300 UP 1,250
LG Uplus 12,250 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 41,850 UP 1,000
KT&G 76,200 UP 1,300
DHICO 3,750 UP 30
DONGSUH 16,200 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185000 UP7000
LG Display 11,100 UP 450
DongwonF&B 182,500 UP 12,500
DWEC 2,980 UP 95
Donga ST 82,500 UP 1,600
Kangwonland 20,000 UP 1,350
NAVER 173,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 160,500 UP 3,000
NCsoft 678,000 UP 31,000
BGF 4,090 UP 225
DSME 14,500 UP 650
DSINFRA 4,285 UP 280
GS 39,650 UP 2,250
LOTTE Himart 17,850 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,000 UP 200
CJ CGV 19,200 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 20,100 UP 800
KEPCO E&C 15,850 UP 750
LGELECTRONICS 51,100 UP 1,250
Fila Holdings 30,650 UP 2,500
Huchems 15,150 UP 350
(MORE)
