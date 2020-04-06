SK 168,000 UP 4,000

DAEKYO 4,775 DN 5

GKL 13,100 UP 500

KEPCO 19,150 UP 150

KorElecTerm 28,200 UP 1,550

Handsome 20,900 UP 550

COWAY 61,700 UP 5,500

SamsungEng 10,700 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 87,600 UP 2,800

PanOcean 3,195 UP 235

SAMSUNG CARD 29,050 UP 650

CheilWorldwide 17,100 UP 1,000

KT 21,400 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 31,300 UP 1,250

LG Uplus 12,250 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG LIFE 41,850 UP 1,000

KT&G 76,200 UP 1,300

DHICO 3,750 UP 30

DONGSUH 16,200 UP 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185000 UP7000

LG Display 11,100 UP 450

DongwonF&B 182,500 UP 12,500

DWEC 2,980 UP 95

Donga ST 82,500 UP 1,600

Kangwonland 20,000 UP 1,350

NAVER 173,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 160,500 UP 3,000

NCsoft 678,000 UP 31,000

BGF 4,090 UP 225

DSME 14,500 UP 650

DSINFRA 4,285 UP 280

GS 39,650 UP 2,250

LOTTE Himart 17,850 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,000 UP 200

CJ CGV 19,200 UP 1,000

LIG Nex1 20,100 UP 800

KEPCO E&C 15,850 UP 750

LGELECTRONICS 51,100 UP 1,250

Fila Holdings 30,650 UP 2,500

Huchems 15,150 UP 350

(MORE)