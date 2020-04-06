KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Celltrion 209,000 UP 13,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,500 UP 2,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,600 UP 1,150
LGH&H 1,223,000 UP 59,000
KIH 46,700 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 296,500 UP 6,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 90,200 UP 4,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 23,800 UP 1,400
HANWHA LIFE 1,370 UP 30
Hansae 9,440 UP 350
FOOSUNG 6,390 UP 280
LG HAUSYS 35,850 UP 1,150
SK Innovation 94,400 UP 4,700
JW HOLDINGS 4,955 UP 285
Youngone Corp 23,100 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 32,850 UP 1,700
KOLON IND 29,150 UP 850
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 UP 6,000
LF 11,700 UP 200
POONGSAN 18,450 UP 200
HanmiPharm 258,000 UP 9,000
BNK Financial Group 4,595 UP 235
emart 113,500 UP 7,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY206 00 UP950
KOLMAR KOREA 39,450 UP 950
CUCKOO 81,500 UP 4,500
COSMAX 84,900 UP 3,800
MANDO 23,400 UP 1,850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 477,000 UP 9,500
INNOCEAN 53,500 UP 2,400
Doosan Bobcat 21,400 UP 1,050
Netmarble 96,800 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S229500 UP17500
ORION 121,500 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 145,000 UP 14,500
SKCHEM 82,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 17,550 UP 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,450 UP 750
WooriFinancialGroup 7,620 UP 320
