Celltrion 209,000 UP 13,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,500 UP 2,400

HALLA HOLDINGS 29,600 UP 1,150

LGH&H 1,223,000 UP 59,000

KIH 46,700 UP 2,000

LGCHEM 296,500 UP 6,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 90,200 UP 4,200

HANAFINANCIALGR 23,800 UP 1,400

HANWHA LIFE 1,370 UP 30

Hansae 9,440 UP 350

FOOSUNG 6,390 UP 280

LG HAUSYS 35,850 UP 1,150

SK Innovation 94,400 UP 4,700

JW HOLDINGS 4,955 UP 285

Youngone Corp 23,100 UP 650

KBFinancialGroup 32,850 UP 1,700

KOLON IND 29,150 UP 850

AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 UP 6,000

LF 11,700 UP 200

POONGSAN 18,450 UP 200

HanmiPharm 258,000 UP 9,000

BNK Financial Group 4,595 UP 235

emart 113,500 UP 7,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY206 00 UP950

KOLMAR KOREA 39,450 UP 950

CUCKOO 81,500 UP 4,500

COSMAX 84,900 UP 3,800

MANDO 23,400 UP 1,850

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 477,000 UP 9,500

INNOCEAN 53,500 UP 2,400

Doosan Bobcat 21,400 UP 1,050

Netmarble 96,800 UP 2,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S229500 UP17500

ORION 121,500 UP 3,000

BGF Retail 145,000 UP 14,500

SKCHEM 82,000 UP 1,000

HDC-OP 17,550 UP 150

HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,450 UP 750

WooriFinancialGroup 7,620 UP 320

(END)