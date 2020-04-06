S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 6, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 April 06, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.928 0.950 -2.2
3-year TB 1.052 1.066 -1.4
10-year TB 1.543 1.548 -0.5
2-year MSB 1.007 1.033 -2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.100 2.100 0.0
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
