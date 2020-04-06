USFK declines to comment on reported plan to deploy advanced drones
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) declined to confirm a media report Monday that it plans to deploy advanced attack drones, similar to those used in the killing of a top Iranian general in January, in South Korea this year.
The Chosun Ilbo, a Seoul-based daily, said six Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) drones will be deployed at a USFK air base in the southwestern city of Gunsan in September, citing an unidentified source.
"The new drones were to have been deployed earlier, but U.S. President Donald Trump diverted the budget to his Mexican border wall," the report said.
USFK declined to comment.
"Per USFK policy, we do not discuss military capabilities or assets on the peninsula due to operational security purposes," it said in a brief statement.
USFK launched a MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone unit in February 2018, saying it would put the unmanned aircraft system into full operation by April 2019.
Capable of high-definition surveillance, the MQ-1C is known to carry air-to-ground anti-armor missiles, allowing the U.S. military to hit targets across the border in North Korea.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
