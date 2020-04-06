Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia's minicar production suspended on virus impact

All Headlines 18:33 April 06, 2020

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., the country's second-largest automaker, said Monday that the production of its minicar models will be suspended for a week to keep inventories at low levels amid a decline in exports due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Donghee Auto, the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) contractor for Kia's Morning and Ray mini cars, will halt its assembly lines from April 6-13, a Kia spokesman said over the phone.

"The company made the decision as it exports 70 percent of the models. Overseas demand for them has fallen sharply due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the auto industry," he said.

Hyundai Wia Corp., an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, also said it will suspend output of engines mounted on the Morning and Ray models from April 6-9.

This photo provided by Kia Motors shows its upgraded Ray minicar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kia OEM firm-suspension
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!