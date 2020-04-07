Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Some have no internet connections, 'shadow of online classes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Neck-and-neck race in key Seoul constituencies, gap between two parties becomes narrow (Kookmin Daily)
-- Both parties vie for more emergency relief fund, vows to grant to all (Donga llbo)
-- 'Emergency relief fund for all citizens' gains traction (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hit by coronavirus, ordinary citizens forced to resort to illegal private loans (Segye Times)
-- Both ruling, opposition parties vow to give more to people, the worst ever plutocratic election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 6,100 jobs lost per day in March on average (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Idea of giving disaster relief fund to all people gains traction (Hankyoreh)
-- Ahead of election, both ruling, opposition parties call for granting disaster relief fund to all (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Both parties turn blind eye to earning votes, vow to give disaster relief fund to all people (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Key industries at a crossroads of life and death, where is industry minister? (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Ruling party wants to expand relief to all (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New virus infections drop below 50, but PM warns against complacency (Korea Herald)
-- Public warned of lowering guard against COVID-19 (Korea Times)
