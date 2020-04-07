Korea's current account surplus widens to US$6.41 bln in Feb.
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus sharply increased from a year earlier in February as its goods account surplus widened while its service account deficit slightly narrowed, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$6.41 billion in the month, up from a $3.85 billion surplus the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Its goods account surplus widened to $6.58 billion from $5.42 billion over the cited period, helped by the first rise in exports in 15 months.
South Korea's outbound shipments had dropped for 14 consecutive months before gaining 4.5 percent on-year in February.
The country's exports added 4.3 percent on-year to $41.18 billion in the month on a customs clearance basis, according to the central bank.
Imports gained 1.5 percent to $37.2 billion.
Its service account deficit, on the other hand, narrowed to $1.45 billion from $1.54 billion in February 2019.
The primary income account surplus came to $1.25 billion in February, compared with a surplus of $450 million a year earlier.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Taiwanese woman deported for refusing to stay at quarantine facility
-
3
Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
-
4
New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February
-
5
Rising virus cases in capital area put authorities on edge