Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea's current account surplus widens to US$6.41 bln in Feb.

All Headlines 08:00 April 07, 2020

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus sharply increased from a year earlier in February as its goods account surplus widened while its service account deficit slightly narrowed, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's current account surplus came to US$6.41 billion in the month, up from a $3.85 billion surplus the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Its goods account surplus widened to $6.58 billion from $5.42 billion over the cited period, helped by the first rise in exports in 15 months.

South Korea's outbound shipments had dropped for 14 consecutive months before gaining 4.5 percent on-year in February.

The country's exports added 4.3 percent on-year to $41.18 billion in the month on a customs clearance basis, according to the central bank.

Imports gained 1.5 percent to $37.2 billion.

Its service account deficit, on the other hand, narrowed to $1.45 billion from $1.54 billion in February 2019.

The primary income account surplus came to $1.25 billion in February, compared with a surplus of $450 million a year earlier.

The undated file photo shows stacks of import-export containers stacked at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, located some 450 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#current account
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!