Samsung Electronics Q1 operating earnings up 2.7 pct. to 6.4 tln won
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday estimated its first-quarter operating earnings at 6.4 trillion won (US$ 5.2 billion), up 2.7 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 5 percent to 55 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 29.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
