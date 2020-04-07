Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 April 07, 2020

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 20/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/09 Sunny 20

Jeonju 19/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/07 Sunny 0

Busan 19/09 Sunny 0

(END)

