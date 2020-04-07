Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's national debt tops 1,700 tln won in 2019

All Headlines 10:04 April 07, 2020

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national debt grew sharply from a year earlier in 2019, breaching the 1,700 trillion-won mark for the first time, a government report showed Tuesday.

The country's national debt came to 1,743.6 trillion won (US$1.42 trillion) as of end-2019, up 60.2 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the settlement of state accounts, reviewed and endorsed by the Cabinet in a Seoul meeting.

S. Korea's national debt tops 1,700 tln won in 2019 - 1

Government debt, which includes debt owed by local governments, came to 728.8 trillion won, also up 48.3 trillion won from 2018 and breaching the 700 trillion-won mark for the first time in history.

The amount translates into about 14.09 million won in per capita debt.

Such a sharp increase in government debt was largely attributed to a rise in outstanding government bonds, which jumped 50.9 trillion won from a year before in 2019, amid a cut in tax revenue and an increase in spending.

The government posted a 1.3 trillion-won deficit in tax revenue last year, while its extraordinary expenditures gained 10.5 trillion won from a year earlier.

Its consolidated fiscal balance came to a 12 trillion-won deficit, marking a turnaround from a 31.2 trillion-won surplus in 2018.

Still, the ratio of the country's government debt to its gross domestic product came to 38.1 percent at end-2019, nearly unchanged from a year earlier.
(END)

Keywords
#national debt
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!