S. Korea's national debt tops 1,700 tln won in 2019
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national debt grew sharply from a year earlier in 2019, breaching the 1,700 trillion-won mark for the first time, a government report showed Tuesday.
The country's national debt came to 1,743.6 trillion won (US$1.42 trillion) as of end-2019, up 60.2 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the settlement of state accounts, reviewed and endorsed by the Cabinet in a Seoul meeting.
Government debt, which includes debt owed by local governments, came to 728.8 trillion won, also up 48.3 trillion won from 2018 and breaching the 700 trillion-won mark for the first time in history.
The amount translates into about 14.09 million won in per capita debt.
Such a sharp increase in government debt was largely attributed to a rise in outstanding government bonds, which jumped 50.9 trillion won from a year before in 2019, amid a cut in tax revenue and an increase in spending.
The government posted a 1.3 trillion-won deficit in tax revenue last year, while its extraordinary expenditures gained 10.5 trillion won from a year earlier.
Its consolidated fiscal balance came to a 12 trillion-won deficit, marking a turnaround from a 31.2 trillion-won surplus in 2018.
Still, the ratio of the country's government debt to its gross domestic product came to 38.1 percent at end-2019, nearly unchanged from a year earlier.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Taiwanese woman deported for refusing to stay at quarantine facility
-
3
Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
-
4
New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February
-
5
Rising virus cases in capital area put authorities on edge