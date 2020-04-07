Box office admissions hit rock bottom Monday: data
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The number of box office admissions plunged to a new all-time daily low on Monday, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping would-be moviegoers at home, data showed.
The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) said Tuesday that only 15,726 tickets were sold at cinemas the previous day, the first time a daily figure fell below 20,000 since KOFIC began compiling box office data in 2004.
Even the No. 1 film in the box office, "Ip Man 4: The Finale," had an underwhelming draw with 2,718 admissions.
Monday is typically a slow day at the movies. Combine that with the fallout from the pandemic and theaters nationwide have taken a beating.
Multiplex chains like CGV have closed 35 locations, and film distributors have altered their release plans.
With no new release set to move the needle in April, the downtrend may continue, an industry source said.
(END)
