Hyundai launches all-new Avante in S. Korea
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday launched the all-new Avante compact in the domestic market as it strives to boost sales amid the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, Hyundai unveiled the seventh-generation Avante in the United States ahead of its domestic launch this month.
The new Avante comes in two versions, one with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine and the other with a 1.6 liquefied petroleum gas injection (LPi) engine. The 1.6 gasoline hybrid model and 1.6 N high-performance model will be introduced in the first half of this year, Hyundai said in a statement.
The gasoline model is priced at 15 million won-24 million won (US$12,000-20,000), with the LPi model set at 18 million won-22 million won, it said.
Hyundai said it had received about 17,000 preorders for the new model in the past nine days through Monday.
The Avante, sold as Elantra in overseas markets, adopts what Hyundai calls Sensuous Sportiness, defined by harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology.
Hyundai has applied the new design concept to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched in March last year and the all-electric concept Prophecy.
The all-new Avante is equipped with safety features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and driver attention warning systems, the statement said.
The company has sold nearly 14 million units of the Avante compact in global markets since its launch in 1990. The all-new Elantra will be available in the U.S., the world's most important market, later this year, it said.
From January to March, Hyundai's sales fell 11 percent to 904,746 vehicles from 1,021,391 units in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
1
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
(LEAD) Taiwanese woman deported for refusing to stay at quarantine facility
-
4
Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February