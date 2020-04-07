Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Actor So Ji-sub is a bachelor no more.
The 42-year-old star has tied the knot with his former television announcer girlfriend, Cho Eun-jung, So's agency, 51k, said Tuesday.
The agency said So and Cho hosted their families for a small ceremony, and they've completed their marriage registration.
The two met while Cho was working as a reporter on an entertainment news program and interviewed So for a film. They admitted in May last year that they'd been dating for a year.
The agency said the newlywed couple will donate 50 million won (US$40,900) to the local charity Good Neighbors "to help people overcome these difficult times," in reference to the nationwide effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. So and Cho will also provide tablets and other smart devices to help underprivileged children with their online learning.
A former competitive swimmer, So is famous for his roles in TV series, such as "Something Happened in Bali" (2004), "Master's Sun" (2013) and "Oh My Venus" (2015). He won the top prize at the 2018 MBC Drama Awards for his performance in the successful MBC drama "My Secret Terrius."
Cho made her TV debut as a presenter for the popular online game "League of Legends" on cable channel OGN in 2014 and worked as an entertainment reporter until June 2018.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Taiwanese woman deported for refusing to stay at quarantine facility
-
3
Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
-
4
New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February
-
5
Rising virus cases in capital area put authorities on edge