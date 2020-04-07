USFK reports another virus case, total at 20
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) reported another coronavirus case from its air base in the city of Pyeongtaek on Tuesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 20.
It is the third COVID-19 case confirmed at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, near Camp Humphreys, where the USFK's headquarters is located, USFK said in a Facebook post.
Other details were not immediately available.
"Contact tracing and thorough cleaning are occurring now," it noted.
After reporting the first patient Friday, USFK shut down part of the Osan base, as the military brought its Health Protection Condition Levels (HPCON) a notch higher to "Charlie Plus" or "C+" for the base.
Across the peninsula, the military remains at a level of "high" risk, and USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has declared a public health emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes April 9 amid virus outbreak
-
4
(3rd LD) New cases up again on cluster, overseas infections; new school year further delayed
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Taiwanese woman deported for refusing to stay at quarantine facility
-
3
Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
-
4
New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February
-
5
Rising virus cases in capital area put authorities on edge