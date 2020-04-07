S. Korea to set guidelines on plasma treatment of virus patients
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will set guidelines for the treatment of coronavirus patients with plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19, a senior health official said Tuesday, after two patients here were declared cured upon receiving the therapy.
The therapy involves infusions of blood plasma from coronavirus survivors to virus patients, though there is controversy over whether it will be successful and effective for all virus patients.
There is no vaccine yet for the novel coronavirus, and some experts have said convalescent plasma is worth a try.
South Korea administered plasma therapy on nine MERS patients in 2015, and some of them were cured.
Blood plasma filled with antibodies gotten after an illness has proven effective in curing infectious diseases.
Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters that plasma therapy guidelines will be announced within days.
The two recovered patients are over 65 years old, with one of them suffering underlying illnesses, Kwon said.
Kwon remained cautious about the effectiveness of plasma therapy, saying health authorities will apply the guidelines to hospitals after gathering opinions from experts.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Foreign Korean Air pilots to take 3 months of unpaid leave
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
5
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
1
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
-
4
(LEAD) Taiwanese woman deported for refusing to stay at quarantine facility
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February