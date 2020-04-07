Moon appreciates quarantine workers' service at Incheon airport
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in visited Incheon International Airport on Tuesday for a meeting with quarantine workers fighting the coronavirus on World Health Day, according to his Facebook message.
He expressed gratitude to them for their dedicated service at the main gateway of South Korea, the front line of the country's fight against COVID-19. It is located an hour's drive west of Seoul.
"Thank you, and thank you again," Moon wrote, praising them for working "day and night" to block the inflow of infections from abroad.
He also recognized the efforts of nurses. "They are devoting themselves at medical service sites with no special attention being paid to them," he added.
South Korea has reported 47 additional COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, with 14 of them confirmed in the airport quarantine process.
