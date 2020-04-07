KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 700,000 UP 48,000
SsangyongCement 4,495 UP 35
HankookShellOil 256,000 UP 4,500
AmoreG 54,100 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 90,400 UP 1,600
BukwangPharm 24,050 DN 2,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 33,350 UP 1,100
JWPHARMA 30,900 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 28,750 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 173,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,000 UP 350
Kogas 24,100 UP 750
Youngpoong 515,000 UP 29,500
Hanwha 17,300 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 87,200 UP 1,200
CJ 70,700 UP 1,800
SK hynix 85,800 UP 2,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,460 UP 140
DB HiTek 23,450 UP 1,300
Daesang 19,100 DN 100
LotteFood 387,500 UP 35,000
ORION Holdings 13,100 0
SKNetworks 4,940 UP 235
KISWire 15,700 UP 450
NEXENTIRE 5,130 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 89,500 UP 3,500
GC Corp 166,000 UP 12,000
GCH Corp 24,700 UP 2,550
HDC-OP 18,650 UP 1,100
KCC 134,000 UP 500
SBC 8,290 UP 160
Hyundai M&F INS 23,000 UP 600
TONGYANG 1,310 DN 30
DongkukStlMill 3,845 UP 125
KiaMtr 28,250 UP 1,450
HITEJINRO 29,200 DN 300
Yuhan 224,500 0
SLCORP 13,950 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 UP 3,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 46,700 UP 1,150
