KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinhanGroup 28,500 UP 1,150
DOOSAN 36,850 UP 800
DaelimInd 75,200 DN 2,800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9560 UP360
KorElecTerm 29,950 UP 1,750
HANWHA AEROSPACE 22,300 UP 2,150
LOTTE Himart 21,000 UP 3,150
DSME 15,250 UP 750
KAL 19,150 UP 450
Shinsegae 228,500 UP 7,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,970 DN 40
Nongshim 298,000 DN 5,000
LG Corp. 61,700 UP 600
SGBC 28,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 12,950 DN 400
L&L 9,440 UP 10
NamyangDairy 319,500 UP 1,500
Hyosung 65,700 UP 1,400
LOTTE Fine Chem 32,350 UP 1,150
LOTTE 25,200 UP 650
AK Holdings 20,600 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 18,150 UP 350
LotteChilsung 99,500 UP 8,300
POSCO 161,500 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 66,300 UP 2,400
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,100 UP 1,250
KUMHOTIRE 3,185 UP 40
Binggrae 54,100 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 35,550 UP 350
SamsungElec 49,600 UP 900
NHIS 8,900 UP 150
LS 33,200 UP 1,100
GS E&C 20,650 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 23,800 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 245,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 91,100 DN 1,200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,170 UP 50
SKC 39,450 UP 550
GS Retail 31,800 UP 900
