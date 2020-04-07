KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 8,360 UP 350
MERITZ SECU 2,725 UP 50
HtlShilla 73,500 UP 3,200
Hanmi Science 27,750 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 105,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,280 UP 45
SYC 35,050 UP 1,350
Hanssem 59,800 UP 5,400
Ottogi 544,000 DN 1,000
LGInt 13,300 UP 1,500
KorZinc 386,500 UP 12,000
KSOE 81,500 UP 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,350 UP 250
OCI 37,200 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 39,050 UP 2,550
IS DONGSEO 25,050 UP 1,600
S-Oil 68,400 UP 500
LG Innotek 128,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 30,600 UP 1,950
KumhoPetrochem 64,200 DN 2,000
Mobis 172,500 UP 3,000
HDC HOLDINGS 8,570 UP 290
S-1 83,800 0
IlyangPharm 37,200 UP 700
Hanchem 81,500 UP 3,900
HyundaiMipoDock 30,250 UP 450
DWS 22,350 UP 1,000
UNID 35,100 UP 100
IBK 7,560 UP 120
SamsungSecu 28,900 UP 200
SKTelecom 190,500 0
S&T MOTIV 33,000 UP 1,400
HyundaiElev 57,000 UP 1,200
NamhaeChem 7,500 UP 330
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,450 UP 650
SK Discovery 24,400 UP 1,700
KEPCO 19,250 UP 100
Hanon Systems 9,190 UP 430
SK 169,500 UP 1,500
