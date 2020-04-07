KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DAEKYO 4,885 UP 110
GKL 14,000 UP 900
Handsome 21,400 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,600 UP 1,800
COWAY 64,400 UP 2,700
CheilWorldwide 17,300 UP 200
KT 21,300 DN 100
SamsungEng 11,000 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187500 UP2500
SAMSUNG C&T 89,000 UP 1,400
LG Uplus 12,050 DN 200
KEPCO KPS 32,950 UP 1,650
SAMSUNG LIFE 43,050 UP 1,200
BGF 4,230 UP 140
NAVER 169,500 DN 3,500
KT&G 77,000 UP 800
DHICO 3,765 UP 15
LG Display 11,200 UP 100
Kangwonland 20,700 UP 700
DONGSUH 16,750 UP 550
Kakao 160,000 DN 500
PanOcean 3,200 UP 5
NCsoft 675,000 DN 3,000
DSINFRA 4,450 UP 165
SAMSUNG CARD 29,050 0
DWEC 3,020 UP 40
Donga ST 85,000 UP 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,600 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 248,000 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 186,500 UP 4,000
GS 39,500 DN 150
SsangyongMtr 1,460 UP 35
HANWHA LIFE 1,370 0
KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 1,150
CJ CGV 20,300 UP 1,100
HYUNDAILIVART 8,290 UP 120
LIG Nex1 21,650 UP 1,550
Fila Holdings 31,300 UP 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,800 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 98,600 DN 1,200
