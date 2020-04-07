HANAFINANCIALGR 24,350 UP 550

HALLA HOLDINGS 30,600 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,500 UP 500

LGELECTRONICS 54,500 UP 3,400

Celltrion 210,000 UP 1,000

Huchems 15,550 UP 400

LGH&H 1,223,000 0

LGCHEM 309,000 UP 12,500

DAEWOONG PHARM 95,000 UP 4,800

HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,900 UP 900

KIH 47,000 UP 300

LF 12,400 UP 700

FOOSUNG 6,550 UP 160

JW HOLDINGS 5,080 UP 125

AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 UP 3,000

SK Innovation 94,300 DN 100

POONGSAN 18,500 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 33,100 UP 250

Hansae 10,150 UP 710

LG HAUSYS 37,450 UP 1,600

Youngone Corp 24,050 UP 950

KOLON IND 29,550 UP 400

HanmiPharm 262,500 UP 4,500

BNK Financial Group 4,655 UP 60

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY209 00 UP300

SKCHEM 80,600 DN 1,400

KOLMAR KOREA 40,650 UP 1,200

CUCKOO 85,500 UP 4,000

COSMAX 83,800 DN 1,100

MANDO 24,300 UP 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 482,500 UP 5,500

INNOCEAN 55,700 UP 2,200

BGF Retail 148,500 UP 3,500

Doosan Bobcat 21,550 UP 150

Netmarble 97,300 UP 500

emart 113,000 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S228000 DN1500

ORION 119,500 DN 2,000

HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,950 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 7,750 UP 130

