KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANAFINANCIALGR 24,350 UP 550
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,600 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,500 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 54,500 UP 3,400
Celltrion 210,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 15,550 UP 400
LGH&H 1,223,000 0
LGCHEM 309,000 UP 12,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,000 UP 4,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,900 UP 900
KIH 47,000 UP 300
LF 12,400 UP 700
FOOSUNG 6,550 UP 160
JW HOLDINGS 5,080 UP 125
AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 UP 3,000
SK Innovation 94,300 DN 100
POONGSAN 18,500 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 33,100 UP 250
Hansae 10,150 UP 710
LG HAUSYS 37,450 UP 1,600
Youngone Corp 24,050 UP 950
KOLON IND 29,550 UP 400
HanmiPharm 262,500 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 4,655 UP 60
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY209 00 UP300
SKCHEM 80,600 DN 1,400
KOLMAR KOREA 40,650 UP 1,200
CUCKOO 85,500 UP 4,000
COSMAX 83,800 DN 1,100
MANDO 24,300 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 482,500 UP 5,500
INNOCEAN 55,700 UP 2,200
BGF Retail 148,500 UP 3,500
Doosan Bobcat 21,550 UP 150
Netmarble 97,300 UP 500
emart 113,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S228000 DN1500
ORION 119,500 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,950 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 7,750 UP 130
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
